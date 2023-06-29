Windsor Group LTD Sells 74 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 25.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

ISRG traded up $5.09 on Thursday, hitting $338.07. The company had a trading volume of 791,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,836. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $340.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

