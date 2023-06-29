Windsor Group LTD Takes $237,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,478,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWR traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.16. 350,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

