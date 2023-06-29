WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:AUSE) Stock Price Down 0%

WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:AUSE – Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.84 and last traded at $54.02. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.04.
WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02.
WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund Company Profile
WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Australia Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high-dividend yielding companies in Australia.
