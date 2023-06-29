WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.70

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.70 and traded as low as $46.37. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $46.74, with a volume of 19,293 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $491.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

