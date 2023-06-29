Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Wix.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.57.

WIX opened at $78.15 on Monday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $101.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.47. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Wix.com by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $3,798,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Wix.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $3,311,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Wix.com by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

