WMG Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $402.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

