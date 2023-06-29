Wolfe Research Cuts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $60.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wolfe Research from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $55.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.