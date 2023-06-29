Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 258 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

