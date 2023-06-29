Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.87.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $253.41 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $255.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.46. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 402.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

