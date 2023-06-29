Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $81,000 Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,670,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TLH stock opened at $111.48 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $125.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.20.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

