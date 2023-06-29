Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 223.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,016,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,054,000 after purchasing an additional 215,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,312,000 after purchasing an additional 931,930 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

