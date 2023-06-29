Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 53 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $256.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.55.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

