Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 4,760 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 369,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $45.03.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

