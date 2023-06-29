WOO Network (WOO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $356.57 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $356.57 million and $13.92 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,713,272,043 tokens. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

