Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,894 shares during the period. Workday comprises 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $46,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,424 shares of company stock worth $40,751,485. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Societe Generale downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $222.96 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $229.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.47, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

