Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Issues Earnings Results

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Worthington Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WOR traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 295,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,248. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.25. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17.

WOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,338,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,998,170.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

