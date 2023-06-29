WOW-token (WOW) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.64

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $283.23 million and approximately $2.64 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002951 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006484 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000482 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012400 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
