WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $284.02 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $284.02 million and approximately $2.64 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000469 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012056 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02842124 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

