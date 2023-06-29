WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. WPP accounts for about 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPP opened at $54.05 on Thursday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,001.29.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

