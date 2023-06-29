Wrapped TRON Price Hits $0.0745 on Top Exchanges (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $7.57 billion and approximately $658,023.74 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07385043 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $746,980.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

