WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis purchased 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after buying an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,875,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,704,000 after acquiring an additional 402,212 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

