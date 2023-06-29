Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,226.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.