Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $449.94

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 449.94 ($5.72) and traded as high as GBX 479 ($6.09). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 472.50 ($6.01), with a volume of 10,906 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 450.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 502.71. The firm has a market cap of £106.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.33 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, insider B Paul Roberts sold 2,188 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.56), for a total transaction of £9,561.56 ($12,157.10). 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

