Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Trading Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.80 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $35.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
