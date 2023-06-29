Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.80 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $35.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELB Free Report ) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

