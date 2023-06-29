Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. Xperi has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xperi by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,812,000 after buying an additional 367,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Xperi by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,593,000 after acquiring an additional 230,878 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Xperi by 6.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,901,000 after acquiring an additional 149,156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $12,757,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,429,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

