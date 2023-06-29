Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.65

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

Yamaha Motor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Analysts predict that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.