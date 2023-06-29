Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.12

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.09. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 605,440 shares changing hands.

Zhihu Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.24.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zhihu

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zhihu by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zhihu by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Zhihu by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zhihu by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Articles

