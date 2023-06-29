Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.12

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.09. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 605,440 shares changing hands.
Zhihu Trading Down 1.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.24.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
