Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Position Raised by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $707,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZD. Wedbush lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

In related news, CFO Bret Richter acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.13 per share, for a total transaction of $118,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ziff Davis news, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $588,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,063,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bret Richter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.13 per share, with a total value of $118,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,046.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,777 shares of company stock valued at $814,890. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $68.32 on Thursday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $94.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 117.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

