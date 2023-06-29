ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target Cut to $13.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

ZIM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 21.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

