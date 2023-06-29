Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.61. The company had a trading volume of 395,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.08 and a 200 day moving average of $165.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

