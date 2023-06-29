Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Zscaler by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,131,336 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.66.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $144.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

