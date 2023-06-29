Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Loop Capital increased their price target on Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.66.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $144.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,111 shares of company stock worth $5,131,336 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.