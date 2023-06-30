10,442 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $390.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,407. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.61. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $390.61. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

