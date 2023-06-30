1,062 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.57.

Shares of AJG traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.79. 176,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $219.23. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.