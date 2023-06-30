17,000 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Acquired by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,691,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,429,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in Lincoln National by 437.3% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after acquiring an additional 716,860 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly purchased 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.77.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.