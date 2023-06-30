175,497 Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Bought by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,574,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned about 0.37% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.04 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average is $99.88.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

