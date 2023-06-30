255 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 255 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $159.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.31 and a 52-week high of $178.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.98, for a total transaction of $333,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,850,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,686 shares of company stock valued at $33,574,091. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

