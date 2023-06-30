3,832 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,171,000 after acquiring an additional 714,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.