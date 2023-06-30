4,506 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $671,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,095.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 309,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 304,750 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 103,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,498. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $65.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
