500.com Reaffirms “Reiterates” Rating for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at 500.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MYTE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 457,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $339.52 million, a P/E ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.00 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,907,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 261,840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

(Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.