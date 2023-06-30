51job Reiterates Maintains Rating for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 51job in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CATY stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $32.41. 34,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,967. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99.

Insider Activity

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

