6,390 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,894,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,558,164. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

