6,443 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,410,848. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88. The company has a market cap of $161.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

