69,642 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,000. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Jacobs Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,745. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:J traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $118.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,064. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.