7,724 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Bought by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $129.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $145.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Several research firms have commented on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

