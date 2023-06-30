888 Reiterates “Downgrade” Rating for Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at 888 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of STC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.32. 103,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $55.81. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,175 shares in the company, valued at $677,894.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,472. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,175 shares in the company, valued at $677,894.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stewart Information Services

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.