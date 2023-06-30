AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Trading Down 0.4%

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.72 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67.

About AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF

(Free Report)

The AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of developed-market international large- and mid-cap stocks that score highly for both dividend yield and free cash flow. DMDV was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by AAM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.