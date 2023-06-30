AAR (NYSE:AIR) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.36

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.36 and last traded at $58.36, with a volume of 2005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

