ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $3.03 million and $1,255.58 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017824 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019382 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,435.23 or 1.00000909 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00003044 USD and is up 14.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,386.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

