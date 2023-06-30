ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. 6,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,938. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

